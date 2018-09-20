ROWLEY — James L. Grover, 87, of rural Rowley, died Sunday, Sept. 16, at Lexington Estate in Independence.
He was born Aug. 1, 1931, in Homer Township of Buchanan County, son of John Devere and Martha Elizabeth (Basquin) Grover. On June 10, 1950, he married Colleen Carrie Morrissey at All Saints Catholic Church in Rowley. She preceded him in death in 2015.
He graduated from high school in Rowley in 1949. Mr. Grover farmed all of his life. He also was a DeKalb Seed dealer.
He was a member of St. John’s Catholic Church in Independence and was formerly a member of All Saints Catholic Church in Rowley, the Independence Community School Board, and the Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed time spent managing his apartments in Rowley.
Survived by: seven daughters, Julie (Larry) Carver of Walker, Jeanette Spears and Joan (Jeff) Wieland, both of Independence, Jane (Kurt) Rich of Vinton, Janice (Ron) Ohl and Jalleen (Jeff Franck) Grover, both of Rowley, and Judy (Jack) Simmons of Phoenix; four sons, Joel (Mary) Grover, Jimmy (Robin) Grover and Mike Grover, all of Rowley, and Jeff (Rose) Grover of Independence; 47 grandchildren and 48 great-grandchildren; a brother, Max (Charlotte) Grover of Rowley; two sisters, Ruby Marks and Ruth Hanson, both of Rowley; a daughter-in-law, Porcia Grover of Independence; and a sister-in-law, Shirley Grover of Cedar Rapids.
Preceded in death by: his wife; his parents; two sons, John Grover and James Grover Jr. (in infancy); a sister, Gladys Corkery; and three brothers, Guy Grover, William Grover and Leland Grover (in infancy).
Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 21, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Independence, with burial in Rowley Cemetery in Rowley. Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. today, Sept. 20, at White Funeral Home, Independence, with a 3 p.m. parish rosary and a 7:30 p.m. vigil service.
Condolences may be left at www.White-MtHope.com.
