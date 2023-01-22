November 27, 1927-January 18, 2023

WATERLOO-James Francis Kane, 95, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, January 18 at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center.

He was born November 27, 1927 in the lobby of St. Francis Hospital in Waterloo, son of John “Jack” C. and Esther Bulmer Kane. He married Helen Ann Zubak June 20, 1950 at St. Edward Catholic Church in Waterloo. She died January 4, 2016.

James graduated from Waterloo East High School in 1945. He was a police officer with the city of Waterloo and by the end of his career was a lieutenant and detective, retiring in 1982. He served his country honorably in the US Navy. James also enjoyed construction, building five houses.

Survivors include his daughter, Denise Tiffany of Iowa City; his grandson, Mike Tiffany of Iowa City; his adopted granddaughter, Lena (Michael) Posthuma; a sister-in-law, Dorothy Kane of Oelwein and numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by a son-in-law, David Tiffany; two brothers, Jack Kane and Francis Kane in early childhood and a sister, Charlotte (Wesley) Hurst.

Services will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, January 31, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church with burial in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, where full military rites will be conducted by the US Navy Honor Guard and Evansdale Amvets Post 31. The mass will be livestreamed on the church’s website https://www.blessedsacramentwaterloo.org/blesac-live. Public visitation will be from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Monday, January 30 at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway where there will be a 6:30 p.m. vigil service. Visitation will continue for an hour before services at the church.

A memorial fund will be established at a later date.

