James Francis Angstman, 87, of Dumont, Iowa, passed away Thursday, February 27, 2020, at The Gardens of Cedar Rapids. He was born November 20, 1932, in Waterloo, Iowa, to Joseph and Alice (Bannon) Angstman.
Jim graduated from Aplington High School and joined the United States Army at the age of 21. He served from 1953-1955 as a mechanic. Jim was united in marriage to Patricia Anne Lutgen on April 23, 1960, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waterloo. Jim and Patricia moved to rural Dumont and raised five children.
You have free articles remaining.
Jim farmed with his brother, John. He took pride in farming and was a great cattleman. Jim was a member of the Dumont American Legion, Iowa Cattlemen’s Association and Dumont Community School Board for nine years. He was also a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Ackley. Jim enjoyed watching his children and grandchildren’s sporting events, especially softball. His love for family and strong faith is indescribable and his incredible sense of humor and wit will be missed by all who knew him.
Jim is survived by his son Jim (Chris) Angstman of Marion and their son Will; daughter Patty (Terry) Smith of Belmond and their children Sarah (Ben) Meyer, Nate and Adam; son Dan Angstman of Waukee and his son Casey; daughter Ann (Mike) Fagerlind of Peosta and their children James, Michelle, John, Daniel and Gabrielle; daughter Kris (Mike) Bengtson of Chariton and their children Kylie, Christian, Ellie and Grace; great-granddaughter Aria Meyer; sisters JoAnn DeJaeger, Jean Murphy and Mary (Steve) Mullan; brothers John (Linda) Angstman and Joseph (Pam) Angstman; sister-in-law Sharon Lutgen of Waterloo; along with many nieces, nephews and extended relatives. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, wife Patricia Anne Angstman, brothers-in-law Lester DeJaeger and Larry Murphy and sister-in-law Daphne Angstman.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m., Monday, March 2, 2020, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Ackley. Visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m., Sunday, March 1, 2020, at the Sietsema Vogel Funeral Home in Dumont. Burial will take place in the Clutterville-Madison Township Cemetery in rural Dumont.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.