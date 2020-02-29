James Francis Angstman, 87, of Dumont, Iowa, passed away Thursday, February 27, 2020, at The Gardens of Cedar Rapids. He was born November 20, 1932, in Waterloo, Iowa, to Joseph and Alice (Bannon) Angstman.

Jim graduated from Aplington High School and joined the United States Army at the age of 21. He served from 1953-1955 as a mechanic. Jim was united in marriage to Patricia Anne Lutgen on April 23, 1960, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waterloo. Jim and Patricia moved to rural Dumont and raised five children.

Jim farmed with his brother, John. He took pride in farming and was a great cattleman. Jim was a member of the Dumont American Legion, Iowa Cattlemen’s Association and Dumont Community School Board for nine years. He was also a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Ackley. Jim enjoyed watching his children and grandchildren’s sporting events, especially softball. His love for family and strong faith is indescribable and his incredible sense of humor and wit will be missed by all who knew him.