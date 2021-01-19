June 13, 1945—January 10, 2021
James Fowler, 75 of Waterloo, died Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021 at Martin Health Center, Cedar Falls.
He was born June 13, 1945 in Kentfield, Calif., son of Thelma Paris and Yancie Fowler. He attended Gay Street School, Fort Worth, Texas.
James worked at Henry’s Turkey Service in Atalissa, Iowa for many years before moving to Waterloo, where he found work at a local Hy-Vee, retiring in the summer of 2013. During retirement, he spent time with friends throughout the day and filled his evenings with visits to bars, restaurants or watching classic movies.
Survived by: his sister, Irma Levias of Duncanville, Texas; two uncles, Melvin James (Edith) Paris of Longview, Texas and Alvin Paris of Dallas, Texas; his aunt, Reba Morrison of Oceanside, Calif.; his nephew, Charles Clark of Duncanville, Texas.
Preceded in death by: his mother, Thelma Paris Williams; his father; and a brother, Charlie Williams.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 20 at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway with inurnment in Laurel Land Memorial Park Cemetery, Fort Worth, Texas. Public visitation will be for one hour before services at the funeral home on Wednesday. Face coverings and social distancing are required if attending this event.
