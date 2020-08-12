James F. Winegarden

He attended Deep River School, Central College, and Iowa State Teachers College where he earned a BA in Industrial Arts (1950) and MA in Education Administration (1958). He served in the U.S. Army during WWII and was employed as an educator and administrator with Waterloo Community Schools for 43 years, retiring in 1993. He was a member of United Church of Christ in Cedar Falls for 56 years, and presently First Presbyterian Church of Iowa City. He was a 50-year member of both American Legion Post #237 and Black Hawk Masonic Lodge #65. He was Past Commander of American Legion Post #237.