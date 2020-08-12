You have permission to edit this article.
James F. Winegarden
James F. Winegarden

Jim Winegarden

(1927-2020)

CEDAR FALLS – James F. Winegarden, 93, of North Liberty, formerly of Cedar Falls, died Sunday, August 9th at his home.

He was born February 8, 1927 in Iowa County, the son of Philip and Helen (Warner) Winegarden. He married L. Jeanette Woodcock on August 22, 1948 in Tripoli.

He attended Deep River School, Central College, and Iowa State Teachers College where he earned a BA in Industrial Arts (1950) and MA in Education Administration (1958). He served in the U.S. Army during WWII and was employed as an educator and administrator with Waterloo Community Schools for 43 years, retiring in 1993. He was a member of United Church of Christ in Cedar Falls for 56 years, and presently First Presbyterian Church of Iowa City. He was a 50-year member of both American Legion Post #237 and Black Hawk Masonic Lodge #65. He was Past Commander of American Legion Post #237.

Survived by: his wife, Jeanette of North Liberty; son, Van Winegarden of North Liberty; daughter, Ann (Greg) Muilenburg of Iowa City; granddaughters, Lora Hesseltine and Marta Muilenburg; great grandson, Benjamin Hesseltine; nephews, David Winegarden, John Winegarden, and William Montross; nieces, Marsha Reitzler, Jennifer Rugg, Helen Montross, Mary Montross, and Rita Thomas; and a sister-in-law, Lois Winegarden.

Preceded in death by: a sister, Jean Montross; a brother, Leland Winegarden; infant brother, Stanley; and a sister-in-law, Norma Jean Winegarden.

Private Graveside Services will take place at Fairview Cemetery in Cedar Falls, with military honors conducted by Cedar Falls AMVETS Post 49 Honor Guard. Richardson Funeral Service is assisting the family.

Memorials may be directed to Iowa City Hospice.

Condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.

