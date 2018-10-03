SHELL ROCK — James F. Taylor, 73, of Shell Rock, died Monday, Oct. 1, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital, Waterloo.
He was born July 27, 1945, in Hampton, son of May (McCormick) and Louis Taylor. He was raised by his father and stepmother, Pearl (Ford) Taylor. On Sept. 27, 1975, he married Jean (Cousins) Rider at the Little Brown Church, Nashua.
He graduated from Shell Rock High School in 1963. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1965 to 1969. James worked as a technician for more than 30 years for Cedar Falls Utilities.
Survived by: his wife; seven children, Ron (Michael McNally) Rider of Manchester, Andre’ (LaDonna) Rider of Le Sueur, Minn., Collette Ellison of Waterloo, Steven (Kristy) Rider of Cascade, Mont., David (Lisa) Rider of Lakeville, Minn., Dale (Lisa) Rider of Waterloo and Joel (Tammy) Rider of Shell Rock; 19 grandchildren, Andy and Jason Rider, Jenna Arkins, Jessica Foelske, Cole and Jordan Rider, Cody and Sarah Saltz, Nichollette, Christian, Adam and Katherine Rider, Nicholas Jacobson, Ryan, Kayla, Tyler and Kyle Franzen and Cameron and Danielle Rider; 21 great-grandchildren, Ethan, Isabelle, Aidan and Alexis Rider, Olivia and Stella Fitze, Evelyn Rider, Ella and Reed Arkins, Ellie, Carson and Jacob Foelske, Riley and Kane Rider, Chloe and William Saltz, Stella Rider, Jorja, Talon and Ellee Jacobson and Reagan Franzen; three brothers, Larry (Donna) Taylor of Waverly, Tom (Pam) Taylor of Shell Rock and Jerry (Linda) Taylor of Greene; a sister, Kathy (Dennis) Hobson of Greene; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: his parents; a daughter, Gretchen Rider; two brothers, Bill and Chet Taylor; and a sister, Barbara Gilchrist.
Memorial services: 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 5, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Shell Rock, with inurnment in Riverside Cemetery, Shell Rock, with military honors provided by Avery-Slight American Legion Post 393. Visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m. today, Oct. 3, at the funeral home. Following the visitation, James’ body will be cremated.
Memorials: may be directed to the family for later designation.
Condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
James was an outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He also liked woodworking and tinkering on cars. Of most importance to James was his family. He was very proud of his children and grandchildren and always had time for them.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.