James F. Puhl Jr.

(1934-2019)
WATERLOO — James Francis Puhl Jr., 84, of Waterloo, died Monday, Jan. 28, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital.
He was born Sept. 9, 1934, in Waterloo, son of James Sr. and Mildred Hildebrand Puhl. He married Betty Bandy in Galena, Ill., and she preceded him in death in 2010. He married Peggy Wheeland on Feb. 12, 2012, in Hawaii.
Jim served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War and was employed as a machinist at John Deere for 29 years. After retirement, he was employed as a truck driver with Stuber and Wheeler Autobody. He was past commander of VFW Post 1623 and was able to participate in the Honor Flight.
Survivors include: his wife; a son, Jamie of Waterloo; a daughter, LouAnne (Mike) Kielty of Waterloo; three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; three sisters, Linda (Dennis) Heiser of Waterloo, Paula Floyd of Jesup and Delores Steiner of Waterloo; three stepchildren, Vickie (Bryant) Baker and Chad (Crystal) Nicholson, both of Volga, and KinDee (Eric) Durnan of Wadena; several stepgrandchildren and great-grandchildren; and his mother-in-law, Clara Bohonek of Platteville, Wis.
Preceded in death by: a brother, Doug Puhl; two sisters, Annette Crinigan and Sandy Biretz.
Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 2, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street, with inurnment at a later date in Waterloo Cemetery. Full military rites will be conducted at the funeral home by the Waterloo AMVETS Post 19 and Evansdale AMVETS Post 31, assisted by the Naval Honor Guard. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 1, and also one hour before services Saturday.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.