Try 1 month for 99¢
James F. Puhl Jr.

James Puhl Jr.

(1934-2019)

WATERLOO — James Francis Puhl Jr., 84, of Waterloo, died Monday, Jan. 28, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital.

He was born Sept. 9, 1934, in Waterloo, son of James Sr. and Mildred Hildebrand Puhl. He married Betty Bandy in Galena, Ill., and she preceded him in death in 2010. He married Peggy Wheeland on Feb. 12, 2012, in Hawaii.

Jim served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War and was employed as a machinist at John Deere for 29 years. After retirement, he was employed as a truck driver with Stuber and Wheeler Autobody. He was past commander of VFW Post 1623 and was able to participate in the Honor Flight.

Survivors include: his wife; a son, Jamie of Waterloo; a daughter, LouAnne (Mike) Kielty of Waterloo; three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; three sisters, Linda (Dennis) Heiser of Waterloo, Paula Floyd of Jesup and Delores Steiner of Waterloo; three stepchildren, Vickie (Bryant) Baker and Chad (Crystal) Nicholson, both of Volga, and KinDee (Eric) Durnan of Wadena; several stepgrandchildren and great-grandchildren; and his mother-in-law, Clara Bohonek of Platteville, Wis.

Preceded in death by: a brother, Doug Puhl; two sisters, Annette Crinigan and Sandy Biretz.

Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 2, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street, with inurnment at a later date in Waterloo Cemetery. Full military rites will be conducted at the funeral home by the Waterloo AMVETS Post 19 and Evansdale AMVETS Post 31, assisted by the Naval Honor Guard. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 1, and also one hour before services Saturday.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

Condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: James F. Puhl Jr.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments