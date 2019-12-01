{{featured_button_text}}
James Lemons

James Lemons

(1943-2019)

WATERLOO — James F. Lemons, 76, of Waterloo, died Saturday, Nov. 30, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital, Waterloo.

He was born March 1, 1943, in Waterloo, son of Viola Maxine Nolan. James graduated from Waterloo West High School in 1963 and was trained in welding at Hawkeye Community College. He married Dorothy Mae Brant on Sept. 3, 1966, in Cedar Falls. She died June 3, 2015. He was a U.S. Navy veteran serving in the Vietnam War and earning the Naval Expedition Medal. He also served in the U.S. Army Reserves for four years.

James began working for Coca-Cola Bottling Co. and later the City of Waterloo Streets Department for more than 30 years, retiring on April 6, 2007. James was a member of the former Cornwall Ave. Free Methodist Church in Waterloo, served as an ASA umpire for Iowa high schools, coached youth bowling leagues and was a former member of the I.O.F. Bowlers Association.

Survivors: a son, James G. Lemons of Hager City, Wis.; a daughter, Teresa (Todd) Bracken of Waterloo; four grandchildren, Michael, Emily, Katlyn and Bradley; a sister, Loretta (Richard) Richtmeier of Newton; and three brothers, Gary, Buckie and Sonny Nolan.

Preceded in death by: his parents; his wife, Dorothy; and a sister, Diane Corson.

Services: 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, at Garden View Chapel, 3655 Logan Ave., Waterloo, with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery with full military honors accorded by the Evansdale AMVETS Post 31, Waterloo AMVETS Post 19 and the U.S. Navy Honors Detail. Visitation will be noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday at Garden View Chapel.

Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family.

Online condolences at www.KearnsFuneralService.com

He loved spending time with his grandchildren; was very fond of horses and anything western, and enjoyed going out to eat and car rides.

To plant a tree in memory of James Lemons as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments