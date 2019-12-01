(1943-2019)
WATERLOO — James F. Lemons, 76, of Waterloo, died Saturday, Nov. 30, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital, Waterloo.
He was born March 1, 1943, in Waterloo, son of Viola Maxine Nolan. James graduated from Waterloo West High School in 1963 and was trained in welding at Hawkeye Community College. He married Dorothy Mae Brant on Sept. 3, 1966, in Cedar Falls. She died June 3, 2015. He was a U.S. Navy veteran serving in the Vietnam War and earning the Naval Expedition Medal. He also served in the U.S. Army Reserves for four years.
James began working for Coca-Cola Bottling Co. and later the City of Waterloo Streets Department for more than 30 years, retiring on April 6, 2007. James was a member of the former Cornwall Ave. Free Methodist Church in Waterloo, served as an ASA umpire for Iowa high schools, coached youth bowling leagues and was a former member of the I.O.F. Bowlers Association.
Survivors: a son, James G. Lemons of Hager City, Wis.; a daughter, Teresa (Todd) Bracken of Waterloo; four grandchildren, Michael, Emily, Katlyn and Bradley; a sister, Loretta (Richard) Richtmeier of Newton; and three brothers, Gary, Buckie and Sonny Nolan.
You have free articles remaining.
Preceded in death by: his parents; his wife, Dorothy; and a sister, Diane Corson.
Services: 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, at Garden View Chapel, 3655 Logan Ave., Waterloo, with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery with full military honors accorded by the Evansdale AMVETS Post 31, Waterloo AMVETS Post 19 and the U.S. Navy Honors Detail. Visitation will be noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday at Garden View Chapel.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family.
Online condolences at www.KearnsFuneralService.com
He loved spending time with his grandchildren; was very fond of horses and anything western, and enjoyed going out to eat and car rides.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.