James F. “Jim” Cox

James Francis “Jim” Cox, 78, rural Bigfork, died Monday, April 29, 2019 in his home.
Born March 5, 1941, in Waterloo, IA, he was the son of Harold “Curly” and Alice Lorraine (Laird) Cox. Jim graduated from Waterloo East High School in 1959 and was married to Sharlyn Dostal on August 16, 1959. Jim and Sharlyn moved to Minnesota in 1969 and settled in rural Bigfork. Jim had a long career as an auto body repairman. He started with Ballard Auto Body in Grand Rapids, moved to Modern Motors in Hibbing, and then Dale’s Auto Body in Cohasset. He switched gears and went to work for Firestone Tire in Hibbing, where he eventually “re-tired”. He returned to work at Dales for a period as a part-time (60 hours a week) employee. Always a car guy, he continued to work on projects in his garage at home up until the day before his passing. Jim was a member of the Old Scenic Community Church and served as a traveling pastor to area churches for more than 30 years. He was a founding member of the Swampsiders Snowmobile Club and had served as president, vice president, trail coordinator or a board member since the club’s inception in 1978. He also served as a director for the North Itasca Electric Co-op since 1990.
His parents; an infant grandson, Adam Cox; and a brother-in-law, Richard Beckner and a sister-in-law, Myrta Beckner preceded him in death.
Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Sharlyn; his children, Kathy (Ron) Lewis, Donald Cox, Mary (Mitch) Rahier, Jeanette (James) Remmers, and Allison (Bruce) Butterfield; grandchildren, Ben (Ali) Lewis, Andy (Erin) Lewis, John (Jess) Latimer, Bill Latimer, Abby (Tom) Hermann, Sarah (Cody) Haugen, Molly Cox, Michelle (Dean) Haley, Mike (Aimee) Rahier, Jesse Rahier, Shara (Casey) Dabrowski, Teri (Steve) Busch, Grace (Jason) Lenzen, Carissa (Kevin) Smith, and A.J., Amber, and Michael Butterfield; 26 great grandchildren; two great great grandchildren; a brother, Jerry (Marie) Cox; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Jon and Marilyn Dostal; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Jim will be remembered for his service to others, a willingness to lend a helping hand, extensive knowledge of all things automotive and for his love of God and family.
Visitation will be 10:00 AM until the 11:30 AM funeral service on Friday, May 3, 2019 in the Balsam Bible Chapel. Interment will be in the Bigfork Cemetery. Arrangements are with the Peterson Funeral Chapel of Coleraine. To leave an online message of condolence please visit our website at www.petersonfuneralchapelofcoleraine.com.
James F. Cox Peterson Funeral Chapel of Coleraine
422 Roosevelt St.—P.O. Box 185
Coleraine, Minnesota 55722-0185
Phone (218) 245-1441 — Fax (218) 245-2808
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.