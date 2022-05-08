November 8, 1943-April 26, 2022

James Eugene Dewater, 78, of Milton, Florida passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 26, 2022. He was born on November 8, 1943 in Waterloo, Iowa to parents, Keith and Pearl (Thorp) Dewater.

On January 5, 1963, he married Nancy Gann, also of Waterloo during a private ceremony in Waukegan, IL.

After graduation from East High, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy, where he faithfully served for 28 years as a Journalist. He retired from the Navy as a Senior Chief Journalist in September 1988.

After retirement from the Navy, he and Nancy settled in Milton, Florida, where he held several Federal Civil Service jobs.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Charles and Terry, and his sister, Cheryl.

An ardent Florida State Seminole fan, Jim is survived by his wife, Nancy; two sons, Kevin and Kent and six grandchildren. He is survived by two brothers, Gary and Richard, and two sisters, Kathy and Ann.

A Funeral Service was held on Monday, May 2, 2022 at Lewis Funeral Home, Milton Florida.