June 10, 1953- March 7, 2022

James Ernest Schuler 68 of Fredericksburg, Iowa passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family. He was born June 10, 1953 in Waterloo, Iowa. Jim grew up and attended school in Oelwein, Iowa.

Jim enjoyed his career as a semi owner/operator driving millions of miles coast to coast. For the past 14 years he worked for Warren Transport receiving multiple safety awards for being accident free. Jim’s favorite hobbies were hunting and woodworking. He loved showing horses with the Iowa Draft Pony Hitch Association, Chuckwagon racing, and raising horses.

Jim was survived by his wife and best friend Terri of Fredericksburg. His daughters Wendy(Paul) Rilling of Decorah, Tina Schuler(John MacInnis) of West Union, Jamie Schuler of West Union, Katie(Ramon) Turner of Waterloo, Kaylee Schuler of West Union, Mariellen(Toriel) Wise of Waterloo, 23 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews. As well as sisters Linda(Dave) Grant of Cedar Falls and Agnes(Bill) Marvets of Evansdale.

Jim was predeceased by his dad Ernie Schuler, nephew Chad Grant, and grandson Carter Cannon.

On March 20th we will meet at Warren Transport at 12:30 (210 Beck Ave) for a short memorial ride to the NCC Pavilion (250 Ansborough Ave), where we will hold a memorial service in Jim’s honor from 1-6.