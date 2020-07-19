James Ehr
(1945-2020)
James Ehr age 75 of Fredericksburg, IA, died Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family.
A public Memorial Service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, July 26, 2020, at Hugeback - Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory in Fredericksburg. People are also welcome to join the service via Facebook Live at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday. It is recommended to wear a mask and practice social distancing guidelines.
Friends may greet the family at 10:00 - 11:30 a.m. Sunday, July 26, 2020, at Hugeback - Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory in Fredericksburg.
James “Jim” Nicholas Ehr was born on May 11, 1945, in Waterloo, Iowa, was the eldest child of Nicholas and Mary Ehr. Jim attended high school at Don Bosco High School in Gilbertville and graduated in 1963. He married Nancy Miller on January 29th, 1966. Their union brought forth three sons, David, Michael and Richard. Nancy preceded Jim in death and passed away on August 10th, 1973.
Jim was remarried to Colleen Collins on April 22, 1989, and the two merged their homesteads in Fredericksburg, IA, adding Colleen's children: Kevin, Keith, Leah, and Linda. The two worked hard to blend the two families and take great pride in the close relationships their children maintain. Jim and Colleen continued to reside in Fredericksburg, Iowa where Jim worked at various sales positions and later opened his own business, Bearish Woodshop & Construction.
Jim was an avid hunter and fisherman and took great pride in being actively involved in his community. He was a Cub Scout Leader in both Iowa and Colorado, a past President of Chickasaw County Pheasants Forever, a member of the Fredericksburg Gun Club, and was a long-time member of the National Rifle Association. Jim's love of hunting and fishing was contagious to his children and grandchildren and he took great pride in spreading his love of the outdoors. One of his greatest achievements was climbing the Continental Divide with his sons.
Jim is survived by his wife Colleen Ehr of Fredericksburg, IA; his son, David (Cindy) Ehr of Stoughton, WI and their three daughters Chassity, Megan, and Kenzie; his son Michael (Amy) Ehr of Marion, IA and their two sons Wyatt and Cole; his son Richard (Karla) Ehr of Kirksville, MO and their three children Amanda (Andrew Perry), James, and Chloe; his son Kevin of Madison, WI and his son Austin, his daughter Leah Luckie and her three children Katelyn, Grace, and Garrison, and his daughter Linda Saron (Brent) of Phoenix, AZ and their two children Jack and Gwen; his seven siblings Sue, Bill, Kathi, Pat, Mick, Jeanette, and Maggie.
He was preceded in death by his parents Nicholas and Mary Ehr, his in-laws Loras and Catherine Collins, one brother, Joseph, his wife Nancy, his adopted son Shawn, and his son Keith.
