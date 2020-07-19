Jim was an avid hunter and fisherman and took great pride in being actively involved in his community. He was a Cub Scout Leader in both Iowa and Colorado, a past President of Chickasaw County Pheasants Forever, a member of the Fredericksburg Gun Club, and was a long-time member of the National Rifle Association. Jim's love of hunting and fishing was contagious to his children and grandchildren and he took great pride in spreading his love of the outdoors. One of his greatest achievements was climbing the Continental Divide with his sons.

Jim is survived by his wife Colleen Ehr of Fredericksburg, IA; his son, David (Cindy) Ehr of Stoughton, WI and their three daughters Chassity, Megan, and Kenzie; his son Michael (Amy) Ehr of Marion, IA and their two sons Wyatt and Cole; his son Richard (Karla) Ehr of Kirksville, MO and their three children Amanda (Andrew Perry), James, and Chloe; his son Kevin of Madison, WI and his son Austin, his daughter Leah Luckie and her three children Katelyn, Grace, and Garrison, and his daughter Linda Saron (Brent) of Phoenix, AZ and their two children Jack and Gwen; his seven siblings Sue, Bill, Kathi, Pat, Mick, Jeanette, and Maggie.

He was preceded in death by his parents Nicholas and Mary Ehr, his in-laws Loras and Catherine Collins, one brother, Joseph, his wife Nancy, his adopted son Shawn, and his son Keith.

