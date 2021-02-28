CEDAR FALLS-James Edward “Jim” Johnson of Cedar Falls, formerly of La Porte City, passed away from heart failure on Friday, February 19, 2021, while at his winter home in Mesa, Arizona. He was born February 24, 1931 in Cedar Falls to George and Blanche (Anderson) Johnson, who farmed just west of Cedar Falls. After graduating from Iowa State Teachers College (ISTC) Campus High School in 1948, Jim studied at ISTC (UNI) for two and a half years, before transferring to Iowa State College (ISU), graduating in March 1953. During these years he worked summers at Hillcrest Drive-In Theater and Assinks Sand & Gravel in Cedar Falls. On August 16, 1953 Jim married JoAnn Leversee of Janesville at the Janesville United Methodist Church. Jim worked as manager of the Iowa State Experimental Farm north of Independence, and also at Macheak’s TV in Cedar Falls. He served in the U.S. Army CIC (Counter-Intelligence Corps) from 1954-56. Jim went to work as a purchasing agent for Square D in Cedar Rapids, and later returned to Cedar Falls to work for John Deere as a supervisor. He also helped his father with farming and his agricultural spraying business. In 1960, Jim rented farms near La Porte City before acquiring the first of his own southwest of Independence, which he worked from 1970 to 1978. In addition to farming, Jim was also a supervisor and salesman for O’s Gold Seed Corn (later named Asgrow). He and JoAnn bought a farm just south of La Porte City in 1978, and there he prospered until he retired in 1998. Jim enjoyed bantering over coffee at the co-op or the bakery, playing cards (at which he usually won), and being with his family and friends. He was a member of the American Lutheran Church of La Porte City.