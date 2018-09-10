Subscribe for 33¢ / day
James Earl Simpson

WAVERLY — James Earl Simpson, 76, of Waverly, formerly of Cedar Falls, died Saturday, Sept. 8, at his home surrounded by family.

He was born Sept. 11, 1941, in Washington, son of William and Margaret (Galloway) Simpson. He married Bonnie Jo Lampe on July 20, 1974, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Waverly.

He was raised in Cedar Falls and attended teacher college elementary and high school in Cedar Falls, graduating in 1960. He worked at Chamberlains Manufacturing in Cedar Falls and then at Terex Crane in Waverly for 30 years, retiring in 2004.

Jim was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Waverly and assistant scout master for Troop 69 in Waverly.

Survived by: his wife of Waverly; a daughter, Shannon Simpson of Hawaii; two sons, Nicholas (Melissa) Simpson of Waverly and Steven (Jen) Simpson of Tripoli; a daughter-in-law, Cherie Simpson of Omaha, Neb.; eight grandchildren, Katrina Canty, Shasta Canty, Mika Canty, Samantha Simpson, Leah Johnson, Andrew Simpson, Emma Simpson and Cole Simpson; five great-grandchildren, Matti, Gavin, Aria, and two on the way; a brother, Duane Simpson of Waverly; and three brothers-in-law, Eugene (Marlene) Lampe of Hampton, and Roger (Ruth) Lampe and Dan (Judy) Lampe, all of Waverly.

Preceded in death by: his parents; a son, Scott Simpson; and a sister-in-law, Jane Simpson.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 12, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and Schools, with burial in Harlington Cemetery, all in Waverly. Visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 11, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Waverly.

Memorials: may be directed to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and Schools.

Condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.

He enjoyed making wood furniture and toys, collecting scales and fishing, however, what Jim enjoyed most was time with family, especially his grandchildren.

