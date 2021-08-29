July 25, 1935-August 28, 2021
WATERLOO-James E. Rubendall, 86, of Waterloo, died Saturday, August 28, 2021, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home. He was born July 25, 1935, in Waterloo the son of Francis and Luella Langenbau Rubendall, and raised by his stepmother, Harriett Heckendorf.
He attended Waterloo West High School. James served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean Conflict. He married Carole M. Mason on May 5, 1956, in Waterloo; she preceded him in death on August 24, 2020.
James worked as 1st Assistant Manager for Cedar Falls Utilities Power Plant for 36 ½ years, retiring in 1996.
He was a member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church and Guy W. Iversen Cedar Falls AMVETS Post #49. He enjoyed camping with his family, fishing, bowling, and golfing. He and his wife Carole enjoyed watching local softball games.
Survived by: daughter, Debra (Roger) Henderson of Waterloo; 3 grandchildren, Lisa (Shawn) McBride of Waterloo, Laura (Josh) Mulnix of Dyersville, and David Anderson of Cedar Falls; 6 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Floyd (Ann) Rubendall of Oahu, HI.
Preceded in death by: his parents; stepmother, Harriett Rubendall; his wife, Carole; twin children, Martin and Kay Rubendall; and a brother, Don Rubendall.
Memorial Service: will be held 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, September 1, 2021, at Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel with inurnment in the Garden of Memories Cemetery. Graveside Military Rites will be conducted by the U.S. Marine Corps Funeral Honor Detail and Guy W. Iversen Cedar Falls AMVETS Post #49. Public memorial visitation will be 4-6 PM Tuesday, August 31, 2021, at Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel and also one hour before the service.
Memorials may be directed to the family.
Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel is in charge of arrangements 319-233-3146. Online condolences may be left at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.