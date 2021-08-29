July 25, 1935-August 28, 2021

WATERLOO-James E. Rubendall, 86, of Waterloo, died Saturday, August 28, 2021, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home. He was born July 25, 1935, in Waterloo the son of Francis and Luella Langenbau Rubendall, and raised by his stepmother, Harriett Heckendorf.

He attended Waterloo West High School. James served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean Conflict. He married Carole M. Mason on May 5, 1956, in Waterloo; she preceded him in death on August 24, 2020.

James worked as 1st Assistant Manager for Cedar Falls Utilities Power Plant for 36 ½ years, retiring in 1996.

He was a member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church and Guy W. Iversen Cedar Falls AMVETS Post #49. He enjoyed camping with his family, fishing, bowling, and golfing. He and his wife Carole enjoyed watching local softball games.

Survived by: daughter, Debra (Roger) Henderson of Waterloo; 3 grandchildren, Lisa (Shawn) McBride of Waterloo, Laura (Josh) Mulnix of Dyersville, and David Anderson of Cedar Falls; 6 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Floyd (Ann) Rubendall of Oahu, HI.

Preceded in death by: his parents; stepmother, Harriett Rubendall; his wife, Carole; twin children, Martin and Kay Rubendall; and a brother, Don Rubendall.