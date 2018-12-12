(1929-2018)
REINBECK — James E. “Jim” Westergaard, 88, of Reinbeck, died Saturday, Dec. 8, at Covenant Medical Center, Waterloo, following a brief illness.
He was born Dec. 28, 1929, in Reinbeck, son of James and Elsie (Ramundt) Westergaard.
He attended Reinbeck schools. He began working at Culligan Water, and later became manager over three counties, retiring after 41 years of service. He also worked nights and weekends at the Mobile Station in Reinbeck. In his retirement years, Jim drove semitrailers for PCI, along with other odds and ends; he also worked for Phil Roberts, driving a grain truck during harvest.
He joined the Reinbeck Fire Department in 1955, serving as fire chief from 1958 until 1963. From 1968 to 1973, Jim was mayor of Reinbeck, previously serving on the city council for 25 years. He and his brother John also started the Wash All Laundromat in Reinbeck. He also was a grave digger for the Reinbeck Cemetery for many years. He was a member of Union Congregational United Church of Christ in Reinbeck and was a former Shriner. He was awarded the Outstanding Community Service Award by the Jaycees, in which he also was a member.
Survived by: his wife of 70 years, Lillian; two daughters, Barbara (Greg) Brandt of Reinbeck and Janet Patraw of Durand, Wis.; his grandchildren, Brian Harms, Jennifer (Matt) Cooper, Stephanie (Joel) Voelker, Cari (Keith) Cleppe and Kyle Patraw; his great-grandchildren, Ashley Harms, Brandt, Rylee and Austin Cleppe, Makenna Cooper and Emily and Carolyn Voelker.
Preceded in death by: his mother, Elsie Schroeder; his father, James Westergaard Sr.; a daughter, Stacey Westergaard; a brother, John Westergaard; and three half-brothers Walt, Roger and Raymond Thede.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 15, at Union Congregational United Church of Christ, Reinbeck, with burial in the Reinbeck Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 14, at the church, with a Masonic service beginning at 6:45 p.m. French-Hand Chapel, Reinbeck, is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials: may be directed to the church, Reinbeck Masonic Coin Lodge or the Grundy County Iowa Fire Department Honor Guard.
Condolences may be left at www.abelsfuneralhomes.com.
It has been mentioned before, but hard working just isn’t enough to justify his contribution to his family and his community. He overcame many obstacles life put in his way and was a great role model for his family and many other people. Jim will be missed by those he leaves behind.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.