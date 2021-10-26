EVANSDALE-James E. “Jim” Jacoby, 84, of Evansdale, died on Sat., Oct. 23, 2021 at home of natural causes. Jim was born on March 23, 1937 in Elma, son of Merle & Leona (Hoverman) Jacoby. He married Shirley Driscol on August 19, 1967 in Cedar Falls. Jim worked in the shipping department at Waterloo Industries for 18 years. He then worked as a custodian for Waterloo Community Schools. He was a member of Queen of Peace Parish. He also belonged to the Waterloo & Cedar Falls Coin Clubs. Jim enjoyed flower gardening, socializing with friends & neighbors, and going to tractor shows with his cousin and son, Jerome. He also liked to travel, especially driving around to look at the autumn leaves. Survived by his wife, Shirley Jacoby of Evansdale; 3 sons, John of Tama, Joseph (Barb) of Waterloo & Jerome (Alison) Jacoby of Waterloo; 3 grandchildren, Amanda, Brandon, & Nathan Jacoby; 5 great-grandchildren; & 2 sisters, Sandra (Bob) Quinn of Albert Lea, MN & Mary Cartney of Rochester, MN. Preceded in death by his parents; 4 brothers, Francis, Richard, Wayne, & Daniel; twin brother at birth, John; & sister, Kathy Hackman. Memorials: To the family. Mass of Christian Burial: 1:00 pm Fri., Oct. 29, 2021 at Queen of Peach Parish in Waterloo. Visitation: 4:00—6:00 pm on Thurs., Oct. 28, 2021 at Kearns Funeral Service with vigil at 6:00 pm. Burial: Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visit www.KearnsFuneralService.com