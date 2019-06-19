{{featured_button_text}}
WATERLOO — James E. Dooley III, 67, of Waterloo, passed away June 12th at home.

He married Shirley E. Thompson on Nov. 5th, 1971; two children and three grandchildren.

Celebration of Life: Celebration Church, 745 April St., Waterloo, June 22 at 10:30 a.m.

