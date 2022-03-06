July 30, 1934-February 22, 2022

James E. Jackson, age 87, of Melrose, MN died on February 22, 2022, of natural causes at the CentraCare – Melrose Hospital. He had been residing at the CentraCare Assisted Living Facility in Melrose, MN since August while also maintaining his home on the Sauk River in Melrose.

A memorial service celebrating Jim’s will be held at a later date. Inurnment will be in the Minnesota State Veteran’s Cemetery.

Jim was born on July 30, 1934 in St. Joseph, MO to Edward and Jenny Jackson. He resided in Kansas City, MO until 1953 when he began attending the University of Kansas, studying pre-mechanical engineering. His dad maintained a house on Big Birch Lake in Grey Eagle, MN where the entire family would reside in the summers, until the kids grew up.

Jim served in the U.S. Coast Guard from 1957-1961. He was a 2nd Engine (diesel) Man on Coast Guard cutter ships, 100+feet. He loved it when the crew would go out to sea, being an avid boat enthusiast (Power and Sail) his whole life.

Jim met his wife Norma at a friend’s wedding in St. Petersburg, Florida. They eventually started dating and were married 6 months later, on February 9, 1957, in Clearwater, FL. He and Norma relocated to Mobile, Alabama where Jim completed his Service in the Coast Guard.

After four years in the Coast Guard, while reconsidered re-enlistment, Jim sent letters to the engine departments of Caterpillar and John Deere, for potential employment. He got offers from both and decided on John Deere. He relocated to Dubuque, IA with his wife and son, David.

Jim worked as an Engine Tech in Dubuque until 1969 when he was promoted to the Engine Engineering Team and moved to Cedar Falls, Iowa. There he worked at the Experimental Farm, which eventually became the Engine Plant until 1998 when he retired to Hickory Hollow near Buckingham, IA. While at John Deere, Jim worked with several projects, amongst others, involving pistons and fuel pumps, which were eventually patented.

Jim and Norma relocated to Melrose, MN on the Sauk River in 2004. Jim became an avid Model Airplane and Model Boat builder and flyer/pilot, all electric, after using the Nitro Engines as a child.

James and Norma were snowmobile enthusiasts, Jim more than Norma. In addition to the local snowmobile trails they would travel to Cable, Wisconsin, for snowmobile trips. These trips were also taken earlier, when the kids were growing up.

Jim is survived by his Sons, David, Ft. Dodge, Iowa, and Jared, Chicago, IL, and his Daughter, Kitt (Mike) Gogel, New Hartford, IA.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Norma; and siblings, Tony and Edith “Edy.”