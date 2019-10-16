James E. Hotz

(1949-2019)
FREDERICKSBURG — James Emil Hotz, 70, of Fredericksburg, died Sunday, Oct. 13, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester, Minn.
He was born May 18, 1949, in Iowa City to Jacob John and Irene (Vollrath) Hotz. He married Cheryl on Jan. 15, 1972, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Waverly.
He graduated from Starmont High School in 1967 and then attended Wartburg College in Waverly. In the fall of 1971, Jim began his career in Danville as a physical education teacher and the head football, basketball and track coach. In 1979, the family moved to Gowrie where Jim was an assistant principal and head football coach. In 1981, the family moved to Fredericksburg where Jim became the high school principal. When Fredericksburg and Sumner began whole-grade sharing, he served as the district’s middle school principal until his retirement in 2008.
In 1989, under his leadership, Fredericksburg High School received the U.S. Department of Education’s Award for Excellence in Schools. He was active in a number of professional organizations, and in 2003 he received the Iowa High School Athletic Association’s School Administrator Award. He was a longtime member of the United Church of Christ.
You have free articles remaining.
Survived by: his wife; two sons, Chad (Kim) Hotz of Waverly and Mike (Anna) Hotz of Minneapolis; two grandsons, Cole and Caden; two brothers, John (Kathy) Hotz of Mequon, Wis., and Joe Hotz of North Liberty.
Preceded in death by: his parents.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 18, at Peace UCC Church in Fredericksburg, with a luncheon to follow at the Fredericksburg Community Center. A private burial for the family will be held in Riverside Cemetery in Shell Rock. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, at Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home and Crematory in Fredericksburg. Visitation continues an hour before services Friday at the church.
Condolences may be left at hugebackfuneralhome.com.
He will be remembered as a strict but fair principal. Jim and Cheryl spent their retirement traveling, golfing, and watching their grandsons in their activities. They cherished time spent on the golf course or in the pool with their grandsons. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
To plant a tree in memory of James Hotz as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.