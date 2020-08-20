(1930-2020)
James E. Haag, 89, of Waverly, Iowa passed away on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at the Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly.
James Edward Haag was born on December 23, 1930, the son of Louis and Marie (Wenger) Haag in Sumner, Iowa. He graduated from Sumner High School in 1950. On May 25, 1958, he was united in marriage to Caroline C. Kampman at St. James Lutheran Church in Allison. After their marriage, the couple made their home in Sumner, where they farmed. Jim also worked at several businesses in Sumner area. In 1970, the couple moved to Waverly, where Jim worked for Carnation (Nestles) until retiring in 2000.
He was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and the Wapsie Valley Good Sam’s camping club. He enjoyed camping, trout fishing, playing cards, music, but most especially attending his grandchildren’s events.
Survivors are his children, Roger Haag of Ponca City, OK, Rebecca (Michael) McRobie of Waverly, Rita (Terry) Richards of Waverly and Russell Haag of Bloomington, MN; 2 grandchildren, Virginia (Austin) Bucholz and Justin (Becky) McRobie; 2 greatgrandchildren, Kenzi Bucholz and Tiernan McRobie; sister, Jane (Willis) Huck of Waverly and two sisters-in-law, Marilyn Haag of Waterloo and Barbara Haag of Sycamore, IL. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Caroline on March 2, 2008; 2 brothers, Ray & Howard Haag and 2 sisters, Marie & Marion Haag.
Private family funeral services will be held Saturday, August 22, 2020 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School in Waverly with Pastor Arthur Bergren officiating and live streamed on Kaiser-Corson Facebook page. Public visitation will be held on Friday from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly. Burial will be in Harlington cemetery. Memorials may be directed to either Cedar Valley Hospice or St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School and online condolences for James can be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.