(1930-2020)

James E. Haag, 89, of Waverly, Iowa passed away on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at the Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly.

James Edward Haag was born on December 23, 1930, the son of Louis and Marie (Wenger) Haag in Sumner, Iowa. He graduated from Sumner High School in 1950. On May 25, 1958, he was united in marriage to Caroline C. Kampman at St. James Lutheran Church in Allison. After their marriage, the couple made their home in Sumner, where they farmed. Jim also worked at several businesses in Sumner area. In 1970, the couple moved to Waverly, where Jim worked for Carnation (Nestles) until retiring in 2000.

He was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and the Wapsie Valley Good Sam’s camping club. He enjoyed camping, trout fishing, playing cards, music, but most especially attending his grandchildren’s events.