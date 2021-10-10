June 27, 1937-October 2, 2021

WATERLOO-James E. Denning, 84, of Waterloo, died Saturday, October 2, at home.

He was born June 27, 1937 in McGregor, son of Raymond and Helen Hedeman Denning. He married Sandra Cohn on August 30, 1957 in Elkader.

Jim owned and operated Jim Denning Chevrolet in Reinbeck from 1968 to 1984 and later Custom Auto Sales in Waterloo until his retirement in 2010.

Survivors include: his wife; two sons, Gregory (Debra) Denning of Grand Junction, Colorado and David (Missy) Denning of Waterloo; a daughter, Lori (Jim) Rhoads of Cedar Falls; five grandchildren, Tiffany Denning, Jami Linkenmeyer, Jodi Linkenmeyer, Caitlin (Kaleb) Foshe and Lauren Denning and three great grandchildren, Ethan Denning, Taysen Linkenmeyer and Jordyn Jelinek; two sisters, Betty Dotson and Sheri (William) Folks, both of Waterloo; and a brother-in-law, Stephen (Betty “Cookie”) Cohn of Glenview, Illinois.

He is preceded in death by: his parents; a brother, Maurice Denning; a brother-in-law, Dick Dotson; a nephew, Jeff Dotson; and his father and mother-in-law, Joseph and Irene Cohn.

A private graveside service will be held at Waterloo Memorial Park Cemetery with inurnment there. There will be no visitation. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway is assisting the family.

Condolences may be directed to www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.