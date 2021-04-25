James E. Clarke

April 29, 1941-April 22, 2021
James Earle Clarke, 79, of Waterloo, died Thursday, April 22, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home.
He was born April 29, 1941 in Cedar Rapids, son of Firman and Mary Ellen Freeman Clarke. He married Julie B. Heefner on April 16, 1966 in Cedar Rapids.
Jim graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in Cedar Rapids in 1959. He was a veteran of the U. S. Army and was employed with MidAmerican Energy for 29 years. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church, Martin Lodge #624 A. F. & A. M., El Kahir Shrine, El Mecca Shrine Club El Mecca Firehouse Gang and Becker-Chapman Post 138 American Legion.
Jim loved attending all his grandkids events. His happy place was saltwater fishing in Port Aransas, Texas where he and Julie spent 18 winters. He loved classic cars, especially driving his ‘53 Buick Buford.
Survivors include: his wife; his children, Amy (Mike) McKinley, Sean (Deanna) Clarke and Holly (Chad) Karr, all of Waterloo; seven grandchildren, Allison (Jayson) Beal of Hudson, Samantha Clarke of Evansdale, Mitchell (Samantha) Karr of Waterloo, Amber (Corey) Smith of Glidden, Ellie Karr (Jordan Mayo) of Waterloo and Noel and Nicole Clarke of Waterloo; and six great grandchildren and one on the way.
Preceded in death by: his parents.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 27, at First Presbyterian Church with burial in Waterloo Cemetery, where full military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 138, Veteran of Foreign Wars Post 1623 and the Iowa Army Honor Guard. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway and at the church for an hour before services on Tuesday. Social distancing and masks are required.
Memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice.
Condolences may be left with www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.