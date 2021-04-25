James E. Clarke

April 29, 1941-April 22, 2021

James Earle Clarke, 79, of Waterloo, died Thursday, April 22, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home.

He was born April 29, 1941 in Cedar Rapids, son of Firman and Mary Ellen Freeman Clarke. He married Julie B. Heefner on April 16, 1966 in Cedar Rapids.

Jim graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in Cedar Rapids in 1959. He was a veteran of the U. S. Army and was employed with MidAmerican Energy for 29 years. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church, Martin Lodge #624 A. F. & A. M., El Kahir Shrine, El Mecca Shrine Club El Mecca Firehouse Gang and Becker-Chapman Post 138 American Legion.

Jim loved attending all his grandkids events. His happy place was saltwater fishing in Port Aransas, Texas where he and Julie spent 18 winters. He loved classic cars, especially driving his ‘53 Buick Buford.

Survivors include: his wife; his children, Amy (Mike) McKinley, Sean (Deanna) Clarke and Holly (Chad) Karr, all of Waterloo; seven grandchildren, Allison (Jayson) Beal of Hudson, Samantha Clarke of Evansdale, Mitchell (Samantha) Karr of Waterloo, Amber (Corey) Smith of Glidden, Ellie Karr (Jordan Mayo) of Waterloo and Noel and Nicole Clarke of Waterloo; and six great grandchildren and one on the way.