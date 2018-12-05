CEDAR FALLS — James Earl Bartholomew, 64, of Cedar Falls, formerly of Waterloo and Dunkerton, died Monday, Dec. 3, at Cedar Valley Hospice Home, Waterloo.
He was born June 20, 1954, in Waterloo, son of Delbert Boyd Bartholomew and Alice Jean (Shimp) Bartholomew. On July 28, 1972, he married Lisa Ann Boots in Waterloo.
Jim graduated from Dunkerton High School in 1972. He worked for his stepfather and mother, Carroll and Sal Hauptly at Hauptly Construction for many years before purchasing ownership of the business with his brother, Joe Bartholomew; it’s now known as Bart Brothers Construction in Dunkerton. Jim recently retired because of illness.
Survived by: his wife; a daughter, Brandy Grady of Janesville, Wis.; a son, Brock (Erica Smith) Bartholomew of Salida, Colo.; a grandson, Sage Bartholomew Grady; a brother, Joseph (Teresa) Bartholomew of Waterloo; three sisters, Janet (Steve) Dullard of Chicago Heights, Ill., Jolene (Robert) Wheeler of Cedar Falls and Jayne Reed of Dunkerton; four stepbrothers, James (Sue) Hauptly of Dunkerton, Robert (Siong) Hauptly of Waterloo, Donald Hauptly of Dunkerton and Jon (Cindy) Hauptly of Waterloo; a stepsister, Jan Hauptly of Dunkerton.
Preceded in death by: his father; his mother and stepfather; a stillborn brother, John Bartholomew; and a brother-in-law, Randy Reed.
Services: 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 6, at First Baptist Church, with burial at Fairview Cemetery, both in Dunkerton. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. today, Dec. 5, at White Funeral Home, Jesup, and for an hour before services Thursday at the church.
Memorials: will be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice and Newel Post Adult Day Services in Waterloo.
Condolences may be posted at www.White-MtHope.com.
Jim enjoyed the outdoors, biking on RAGBRAI, fishing and hunting, also spending time with his grandson, Sage, and all of his family.
