(1952-2020)

WATERLOO -- James E. Barnes, 67, died Tuesday, June 2, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center.

He was born Dec. 21, 1952, in Goodman, Miss., son of James and Bobbie Jean Barnes. James graduated from River Hills School in Cedar Falls and was a customer service associate with Goodwill for 45 years, retiring in September 2019.

Survivors: a brother, Steve (Sherry) Barnes of Cedar Falls; four sisters, Delorise Barnes Vickers of Munster, Ind., Lillie Barnes Simpson and Evangelist Rachelle Barnes Rileym both of Des Moines, and Bessie Smith of Calumet City, Ill.; and many uncles, aunts, nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by: his parents; a brother-in-law, Augustus Vickers; and grandparents, Thorton "Jack" Gary, Georgia Mabry Gary, Joe and Fannie Barnes.

Services: will be held privately at the funeral home. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials: to the family.

Online condolences at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.

Special thanks to Sammy and Willia Matlock, Mrs. Lessie Rideout, Marran and LaSonia Jackson. James was one of a kind; he was always surrounded by family and friends. He loved bowling and watching sports, the Cubs, Hawkeyes, Dallas Cowboys, and his nephew, Jalen playing football for UNI.

