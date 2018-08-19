HUDSON — James Dougherty, 89, of Reinbeck, formerly of Hudson, died Wednesday, Aug. 15, at Parkview Manor in Reinbeck.
He was born May 10, 1929, in Bicknell, Ind., to James and Pearl (Mackey) Dougherty. He married Maudie Compton on April 16, 1949, in Mount Carmel, Ill.
He grew up in Princeton, Ind. In 1951, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and served for four years. He also received the Good Conduct Medal during his time of service. James then attended tech school in Indiana for drafting. James and Maudie moved to Waterloo, where he accepted a job at John Deere as a draftsman, retiring in 1984. The couple later moved to Hudson. He was also an active member of the Reinbeck American Legion.
Survived by: his wife; four daughters, Karen (David) Broeker of Gilbert, Ariz., Diane Meggers of Buckingham, Rhonda (Robert) Gutknecht of Reinbeck, and Linda (Lon) Boyers of Mooresville, Ind.; six grandchildren, Joshua (Danielle) Meggers, Rebekka Broeker, Nicole Hanson, Amanda Hanson, Kayla Gutknecht and Jennifer Gutknecht; and a great-granddaughter, Zooey Meggers.
Preceded in death by: his parents; a half-brother, Morris Frye; a half-sister, Marjorie Whitfield; and a son-in-law, David Meggers.
Visitation: 3 to 5 p.m. today, Aug. 19, at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, Waterloo. There will be private family graveside services, with burial in Hudson Cemetery.
Memorials: may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice; condolences at www.parrottandwood.com.
James had a passion for airplanes and flight. He was a private pilot: flying and teaching others the skill.
