July 24, 1967-February 22, 2023

EVANSDALE-James Demethrious Fullilove Jr. was born July 24, 1967, in Waterloo, Iowa, to his parents James D. Sr. & Patricia Ann (Moore) Fullilove. For a short time, James and his family lived in Memphis, TN, later relocating back to Waterloo. He attended school in Waterloo, graduating from Central High School in 1985. After high school, James enlisted in the United States Army, where he served as a combat engineer. He was honorably discharged in 1992. In his later years, he went back to school to pursue his Bachelor of Science in Information Technology, in which he was extremely proud of.

In September of 1990, James was united in marriage to Shanita C. Sarver and to this union, their daughter Jamesha Nishell Fullilove was born. The couple later divorced. In August of 2003, James married Theresa Gray.

In his early working years, James worked at Eagle Ottawa Tannery Company for 15 years and most recently at John Deere, where he was currently employed. When James wasn’t busy working, he enjoyed fishing, riding motorcycles, was an avid sports fan which included his beloved Dallas Cowboys, and loved dogs, especially his own; walking them and training them was something he really enjoyed doing. He was funny, loving, extremely loyal, and was a very passionate person; James was strong in his convictions. When it came to his family and friends, this is where his passion really radiated; he would do almost anything for them. Although James’ passing leaves a huge hole in the hearts of those he leaves behind, their stories of him and love for him will keep his memory and legacy alive.

James is survived by his wife Theresa of Evansdale; daughter Jamesha Fullilove of Lexington, KY; mother Patricia Fullilove of Waterloo and father James Sr. (Dorothy) Fullilove of Memphis, TN; grandmother Betty L. Moore of Waterloo; brother Cornelius (Yvette) Fullilove of Tampa, FL and sisters Marilyn Sharkey of Atlanta, GA and Willetta (Sterling Mims) Thomas of Waterloo; siblings Randy Fullilove, Reggie Fullilove, Yolanda Fullilove and Lawanda Hall; mother-in-law Linda Gray of Waterloo; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins; too many friends to count; sister-in-law Julie (Lance Meyer) of Ackley, IA. He rejoins in Heaven his grandfather Tommy L. Moore; father-in-law Raymond Gray; niece Savannah Fullilove; furry son Unitus Fullilove.

Visitation for James will be held on Monday, February 27, from 10:00 AM until the time of the funeral service at 12:00 PM at Locke Funeral Home at Tower Park, 4140 Kimball Ave., Waterloo, Iowa. Burial will follow services at the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Waterloo, with full military honors being performed. Memorials may be made in James’ name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to the Cedar Bend Humane Society, 1166 W. Airline Highway, Waterloo, Iowa 50703. Messages of condolence or memories of James can be left for the family at www.lockefuneralservices.com.