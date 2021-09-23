James Dale Barber

April 21, 1971-September 21, 2021

Jimmy, Birddog, Bimbo, Jimbo, Jim, Uncle Jim, and Pappa, age 50, known to the ones that loved him so dearly, went to be with the lord on this day September 21, 2021 from a brief illness.

A private service is planned with a celebration of life at a later date.

Jim was born in Waterloo, Iowa to David Donald and Diana Jean (Francis) Barber.

Jim was one of the funniest individuals a person could ever meet. His corky demeanor was one you couldn’t forget. He could make up a limerick at the drop of a hat and make you laugh so hard. Jim was one of a kind in spirit and had a deep faith in the Lord.

Jim was truly his happiest when attending family gatherings, especially since he was living far away at times, from family. Holidays were his favorite. He could catch up on everyone’s lives and was very proud of all his nieces and nephews. Jim was very close to them all and extremely close to his sisters and brothers.

Jim enjoyed all sports; he could tell you every stat of most all teams and players. He loved the Chicago Bears and was a diehard fan. He will be dearly missed.