James D. Smith was born on May 11, 1928 to Susan Ann Allen Smith and Roy F. Smith in Clarksville, Iowa. Jim married the love of his life, Mary Friedman, on June 10, 1961 in Clear Lake, IA. A creative storyteller, he could start a captivating conversation with anyone, and will be remembered for his dry sense of humor and compassion for others. An active member of Holy Family Church-Epiphany Parish, he volunteered his time and service. Jim also volunteered at the Stockman House where he served as a docent and board member. Always generous with his time and care, Jim volunteered at KCMR, North Iowa Mercy One Hospital, and Newman Catholic Elementary School. He received his Bachelor’s Degree at Loras College and his Master’s Degree at the University of Wisconsin, Madison. He was an English teacher at Wahlert High School in Dubuque; a teacher and guidance counselor at Spring Green and Oregon, Wisconsin, before spending twenty-two enjoyable years at Mason City High school where he was a counselor and English teacher. After retirement, he enjoyed traveling with his wife, Mary, and visiting his children and grandchildren. Of all their foreign travels, Jim and Mary especially enjoyed their two visits to Australia.