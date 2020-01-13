(1939-2020)
ELDORA -- James D. Priske, 80, of Eldora, died Friday, Jan. 10, at the Mary Greeley Medical Center in Ames.
He was born on Aug. 30, 1939, in Eldora to Francis and Anna (Studer) Priske. He married Karen Saylor on July 15, 1961, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Eldora.
Jim graduated from Hubbard High School in 1957 and enlisted in the U.S. Army, serving from 1958 until 1960 in various locations including overseas in Lebanon. He began his career with AT&T, which took the family to El Paso, Texas, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Cavalier, N.D., and Denver, Colo., and Jim also worked overseas in the Marshall Islands and Saudi Arabia. He retired in October 1990 and they moved back to Eldora.
Jim was a long-time member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Eldora.
Survived by: his wife of 58 years; his children, Lori (Paul) Kohart of Eldora, Julie (Bryan) Stickney of Council Bluffs, David (Amy) Priske of Fruita, Colo., Susan (Drew) Brandt of Ackley and Amy (Jonathan) Hoekstra of Owasso, Okla.; 13 grandchildren; a great-granddaughter; a sister, Norma Boyken of Waterloo; sisters-in-law Rita Pagel and Donna Allbee, both of Eldora; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: his parents; his brothers Bob and Bill; and his sisters Marge and Julie.
Services: 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 15, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Eldora, with inurnment at the church cemetery, with military honors conducted by the Eldora American Legion - Walter-Sayer Post 182 and V.F.W. Roll Harless 3974. Memorial visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. today, Jan. 14, at the Abels Funeral and Cremation Service, Creps Chapel in Eldora.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Online condolences may be made at www.abelsfuneralhomes.com.
Jim loved to golf, fish, and woodwork. He enjoyed tinkering in his garage and refurbishing old cars. He was an avid card player and loved watching NASCAR and the Dallas Cowboys. However, his true joy in life came from spending time with his family, especially his children and grandchildren.
