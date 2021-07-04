WATERLOO-James D. Neebel, 98 of Waterloo died June 29 at his home. He was born April 23, 1923 in Waterloo to Roscoe and Elizabeth Reints Neebel and graduated from Waterloo West High School in 1941 and attended Wartburg College. He served in the US Army/Air Corps. Jim married Dorothy Caughron Nov. 26, 1944 in Waterloo; she died April 17, 2010. He worked for John Deere PEC retiring as Sr. Designer in 1984. He was a Charter Member of Ascension Lutheran Church, past Vice President and taught adult Bible studies through the years. He was baptized at St. Luke English Lutheran Church, Waterloo June 3, 1923 and confirmed March 21, 1937 at Trinity Lutheran Church, Waterloo. He enjoyed buying and selling antiques with his wife and woodworking. Survivors include daughters, Kathy Gleason, Waterloo and Rebecca (Ron) Nargang, Burnsville, MN; son Michael Neebel, Mesa, AZ; 5 grandchildren: James (Doraine) Gleason, Jeff (Lisa) Gleason, Brandy (Peter) Fay, Jennifer (John) Chernega, Sarah (Brent Meyer) Nargang; 13 great grandchildren; 3 great-great grandchildren. Preceded his wife Dorothy; infant daughter Dorothy; grandson Dana Neebel; 4 brothers: Roscoe, William, Roger and Richard; sisters, Elizabeth Kelly and Virginia Merrill.