James D. Myers

James Dewey Myers, age 87, of Ames, passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020 in his home.
Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at St. Cecilia Catholic Church, 2900 Hoover Ave., Ames, IA. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the Mass at the church. Burial will be in the Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery near Gilbert, IA.
Born on November 14, 1932 in Waterloo, IA, James was the son of Harold and Delia (Van Vliet) Myers. He graduated from Our Lady of Victory Academy in Waterloo with the class of 1950. James served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, creating what would become cell phone towers. He graduated from Iowa State College with a degree in Geology, focusing on fossil identification. He was united in marriage to Loraine Shea on June 9, 1962. James worked for the Iowa Department of Transportation as a Geologist, building the national highway system, until his retirement in 1997.
James was a longtime member of St. Cecilia Catholic Church, where he assisted with English as a Second Language. In his younger years, he enjoyed playing golf and chess, and teaching his grandchildren the meaning of debate. James also enjoyed reading and listening to politics, ready to debate with anyone lucky enough to sit down next to him.
James is survived by his wife, Loraine; his children Randy Myers of Ames, Ed (Maribel) Myers of Biloxi, MS, and Lisa (Joe) Surber of Charlotte, NC; 4 grandchildren Zachary, Matthew and Katharine Surber and Daniel Myers; a sister, Elaine (Jim) Sanborn; and a brother-in-law, Bob Wagner.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and siblings Joe (Dimity) Myers, Rita Wagner, Paul (Elaine) Myers and Dick Myers.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Adams Funeral Home and online condolences may be left for James’ family at www.adamssoderstrum.com. In lieu of flowers or any gifts, memorial contributions may be directed to Easter Seals of Iowa https:/www.easterseals.com.
