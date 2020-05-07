James D. Magnuson
CEDAR FALLS -- James D. Magnuson, 87, of Cedar Falls, died Wednesday, May 6, at Western Home Community's Nation Cottage.

He was born May 23, 1932, in Wausa, Neb., son of Carl and Beatrice (Bobenmoyer) Magnuson. He graduated from Geneseo High School and attended Iowa State Teacher College and Iowa State University. He married Sandra Bell on Sept. 1, 1955, at St. Ansgars Lutheran Church of Waterloo.

Jim served in the U.S. Marine Corps and following an honorable discharge, worked for John Deere, retiring in 1985 from a management position after 31 years of service.

Survivors: his wife; his children, Michael (Patricia) Magnuson of Eden Prairie, Minn., Cindy Voissem of Waterloo, Laurie Bierl of Cedar Falls, and Allen Magnuson of Evansdale; a brother, Leroy Magnuson (Janet) of La Porte City; eight grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by: his parents.

Services: There will be a memorial service at a later date at St. Paul Lutheran Church and inurnment at Fairview Cemetery, both of Cedar Falls.

Memorials: to his family.

Jim was videotaped for the Voices of Iowa at the Grout Museum (https://www.groutmuseumdistrict.org/voices-of-iowa/detail/59210/James-Magnuson/). He enjoyed nature, led a troop of Sea Cadets for years, and was an avid fisherman. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Jim and Sandy enjoyed camping and wintered for 31 years in Arizona.

