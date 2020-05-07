(1932-2020)
CEDAR FALLS -- James D. Magnuson, 87, of Cedar Falls, died Wednesday, May 6, at Western Home Community's Nation Cottage.
He was born May 23, 1932, in Wausa, Neb., son of Carl and Beatrice (Bobenmoyer) Magnuson. He graduated from Geneseo High School and attended Iowa State Teacher College and Iowa State University. He married Sandra Bell on Sept. 1, 1955, at St. Ansgars Lutheran Church of Waterloo.
Jim served in the U.S. Marine Corps and following an honorable discharge, worked for John Deere, retiring in 1985 from a management position after 31 years of service.
Survivors: his wife; his children, Michael (Patricia) Magnuson of Eden Prairie, Minn., Cindy Voissem of Waterloo, Laurie Bierl of Cedar Falls, and Allen Magnuson of Evansdale; a brother, Leroy Magnuson (Janet) of La Porte City; eight grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by: his parents.
Services: There will be a memorial service at a later date at St. Paul Lutheran Church and inurnment at Fairview Cemetery, both of Cedar Falls.
Memorials: to his family.
Online condolences at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
Jim was videotaped for the Voices of Iowa at the Grout Museum (https://www.groutmuseumdistrict.org/voices-of-iowa/detail/59210/James-Magnuson/). He enjoyed nature, led a troop of Sea Cadets for years, and was an avid fisherman. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Jim and Sandy enjoyed camping and wintered for 31 years in Arizona.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.