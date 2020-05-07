× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

(1932-2020)

CEDAR FALLS -- James D. Magnuson, 87, of Cedar Falls, died Wednesday, May 6, at Western Home Community's Nation Cottage.

He was born May 23, 1932, in Wausa, Neb., son of Carl and Beatrice (Bobenmoyer) Magnuson. He graduated from Geneseo High School and attended Iowa State Teacher College and Iowa State University. He married Sandra Bell on Sept. 1, 1955, at St. Ansgars Lutheran Church of Waterloo.

Jim served in the U.S. Marine Corps and following an honorable discharge, worked for John Deere, retiring in 1985 from a management position after 31 years of service.

Survivors: his wife; his children, Michael (Patricia) Magnuson of Eden Prairie, Minn., Cindy Voissem of Waterloo, Laurie Bierl of Cedar Falls, and Allen Magnuson of Evansdale; a brother, Leroy Magnuson (Janet) of La Porte City; eight grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by: his parents.

Services: There will be a memorial service at a later date at St. Paul Lutheran Church and inurnment at Fairview Cemetery, both of Cedar Falls.

Memorials: to his family.