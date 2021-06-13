August 10, 1936-June 6, 2021
WATERLOO-James D. “Jim” Pettigrew, 84 of Waterloo, died Sunday, June 6, 2021 at MercyOne Waterloo. He was born August 10, 1936 in Springfield, MO, the son of David H. and Velma (Coble) Pettigrew. Jim graduated from Dubuque High School.
He joined the United States Army and received an Honorable discharge.
He married Beverly Long on April 22, 1972 at the Holy Ghost Catholic Church, Dubuque.
Jim worked for John Deere for 22 years, retiring in 1999. He was a member of the Celebration Assembly of God, Waterloo and UAW #838.
Jim is survived by his wife, Beverly of Waterloo; daughter, Carrie (Dan) Schlichtmann, Gladbrook; 3 granddaughters, Breanna, Autumn and Emma Schlichtmann; 2 sisters, Shirley Hunsberger, Independence, MO, and Ethel Mae Stark, Springfield, MO. He is preceded in death by his brother, Paul Pettigrew; sisters, Josephine, Jessie, Norma Jean, and Frances “Louise”.
No services are planned at this time. Memorials are directed to the Celebration Assembly of God. Go to www.Kearnsfuneralservice.com for more.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.