CEDAR FALLS — James D. Halsor, 78, of Cedar Falls, died Monday, Oct. 8, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo.
He was born Nov. 2, 1939, in Mason City, son of Melvin and Dorothy (Radcliff) Halsor.
He graduated from Mason City High School in 1957 and from Mason City Junior College (NIACC) in 1959. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1959 to 1963 as a radar/missile guidance technician on the F-102A and as a combat judo instructor. He graduated from the University of Northern Iowa in 1965 with a B.A; 1969 with an M.A.; and 1973 with a secondary school administration certification. He taught junior high science in Jesup from 1965-68 and then health education at Holmes Junior High in Cedar Falls from 1969 until his retirement in 1998. He also coached football, wrestling and track while in Jesup and Cedar Falls.
Survived by: a son, Greg (Karen) Halsor of Waverly; three grandchildren, Cael, Summer and Apryl; two brothers, Jerry (Margaret) Halsor of Lakewood, Colo., and Richard (June) Halsor of Sunrise Beach, Mo.; a sister, Janice (Neil) Anderson of Omaha, Neb.; special friend, Sara Dunbar; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: his parents.
Services: 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 12, at Richardson Funeral Service, with burial in Fairview Cemetery, both in Cedar Falls. Visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home, and also for an hour prior to the service.
Memorials: to Cedar Valley Hospice or Cedar Trails Partnership.
Condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.
He was an avid golfer for many years and a past president of the Twilight Golf League of Cedar Falls. He belonged to Cedar Falls AMVETS Post 49. He was also a member of the Proud Image barbershop chorus for many years, twice singing on the stage at International contest.
