October 10, 1930-April 19, 2023

WATERLOO-James D. Fox, 92, of Waterloo, a successful business and community leader, went to be with the Lord Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at Unity Point Health Allen Hospital. Jim died peacefully surrounded by his family.

He was born on October 10, 1930, son of James I. Fox, and Hope (Walrath) Fox. He married Nancy Allbee, July 1953.

Jim grew up in Forest City. He was a veteran of the Air Force and graduated from Iowa State Teachers College. Jim was the owner of Allbee Printing, Inland Lithograph and Fox Productions.

Jim was very active in the community. A highlight for him was being president of Sunnyside Country Club during the relocation of the golf course.

He was a member for 52 years at Westminster Presbyterian Church and was head of the ushers for many years.

Jim enjoyed golf, trout fishing, skiing, and winters in Florida. He was a diehard Iowa Hawkeye fan. He was famous for his grilled steak sandwiches during tailgating. He and Nancy played gin rummy every night for pennies.

Preceded his parents; step-father; and brother-in-law, Harv Harvey.

Survived by his wife; three children, Elizabeth (Douglas) Walters, Cedar Falls, Julie (Jerry) Stevens, Kansas City, Missouri, Josef (Melissa) Fox, Waterloo; seven Grandchildren, Carrie McKinney, Rob Walters, Jennifer McBee, Jodi Roberts, Adam Fox, Matthew Fox, James Fox; 10 great-grandchildren; his sister Molly Harvey; and sister-in-law Martha (Richard) Stanford.

Visitation Tuesday April 25 from 4:00 to 6:00PM. Memorial Service Wednesday April 26 at 11:00AM, both at Locke at Tower Park.

Private committal service prior to the memorial service at Waterloo Memorial Park Cemetery.

Please no flowers or memorials, but a request from his family—to anyone who wishes to honor Jim, to do an extra kindness, in word or deed to someone you care about or who is in need.