James D. Conerd Jr.

(1951-2018)
OELWEIN — James Daniel Conerd Jr., 67, of Oelwein, died at home Thursday, Nov. 29.
He was born Aug. 3, 1951, in Independence, son of James D. Sr. and Ida Mae (Beck) Conerd. He married Joyce Ann Kono on April 27, 1974.
He graduated from Independence High School in 1969, then served in the U.S. Navy as a radioman from 1969 to 1973. He then was employed with City Laundry as a route driver, and in 1974 attended college at Iowa State University. In 1976, Jim and his wife moved to Washington, Iowa, and then in 1980 moved to Independence where he worked for the KOUR radio station. In 1984 they moved to Oelwein and Jim was a self-employed flooring contractor, also working for PCI Floors and Wood Floors in Cedar Rapids. He established Jim Conerd Flooring in 1999. He was also employed with Bertch Cabinet Manufacturing in Oelwein for 10 years. Jim was a former president of the Hazleton Jaycees and had served as commander of the American Legion Post 9 of Oelwein.
Survived by: his wife; two sons, Bradley James (Heidi) Conerd of Cedar Rapids and Jeremy Daniel Conerd of Indiana; a daughter, Angela Joy (Darrin) McCann of Oelwein; nine grandchildren, Michaella Green, Brian Bass, Emma Nelson, Noah Conerd, Autum McCann, Tristin McCann, Jaycee Nuss, Ryker Nuss and Rylinne Reaves; three great-grandchildren, Nevaeh, Kash and Karter; a brother, David Lee (Connie Coonrad) Conerd of Independence; and two sisters, Becky (Jeff Shonka) Peterson and Sharon (Ed) Francis.
Preceded in death by: a daughter, Michelle Conerd; a brother, Richard Conerd; and his parents.
Services: 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 3, at the Geilenfeld Funeral Home, with burial in Woodlawn Cemetery, both in Oelwein. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. today, Dec. 2, at the funeral home, with military rites at 7 p.m. led by American Legion Ross Reid Post 9 of Oelwein. There also will be visitation for one hour before services on Monday.
Memorial fund: has been established.
Condolences may be left at www.geilenfeldfh.com.
When he wasn’t working he enjoyed working on his home and yard. Jim was great at what he did and his work spoke for itself. He will be dearly missed by all his family and all who knew him.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.