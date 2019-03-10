(1962-2019)
SUMNER —- James D. Betts, 56, of Sumner, died Monday, March 4, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital in Waterloo.
He was born June 24, 1962, in Des Moines, son of Bill and Judy (Adkisson) Betts. James was a graduate of Boone High School in Orlando, Fla.
He worked construction, was an auto mechanic, and most recently worked for Mott Properties in Sumner.
Survivors: his mother, Judy Betts of Orlando, Fla.; a brother, Robert (Faye) Betts of Orlando, FLa.; a sister, Alicia Sura-Betts of Orlando, Fla.; and two nephews and a niece.
Preceded in death by: his father; and a son, Cory Betts.
Services: will be at a later date in Orlando, Fla. Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home in Cedar Falls is assisting the family.
Memorials: to the family.
Online condolences at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
