James Claude Palmer
James Claude Palmer

February 28, 1944-July 21, 2021

WATERLOO-James Claude Palmer, 77, of Waterloo, Iowa, passed away peacefully July 21, 2021.

Per his wishes, he has been cremated. There will be no services at this time.

James was born February 28, 1944, in Waterloo, Iowa to Claude and Lucille (Kehe) Palmer. He graduated from Waterloo East High School. He enlisted into the U.S. Army in 1964 and served during the Vietnam War. A few years after he returned home, he married the love of his life Gloria Handt on June 22, 1979. He worked many years for Schumaker Elevator and eventually retired from Staebell Home Improvement.

He enjoyed fishing, woodworking, and hunting. He cherished the time he spent with his family, especially his grandchildren.

James was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Carol Dewolf, and his daughter Brenda Palmer.

He is survived by his loving wife Gloria Palmer; stepchildren Tony Bakkum, Tracy Bakkum, Tammy Burton, Joshua (Mindi) Bender, Steven (Lynn) Bender, David Handt, Shannon Handt, and Dustin Palmer; along with many grandchildren.

He will be greatly missed by many.

