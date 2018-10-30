Try 1 month for 99¢

WATERLOO — James Howard Carlock, 70, of Waterloo, died Friday, Oct. 26, at University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics.

He was born April 22, 1948, in Florence, Ala., son of Ellis and Evelyn (Ezell) Carlock. He married Karen Horonzy, and they were later divorced. He then married Andrea Moeller on Nov. 14, 1994.

Jim served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He worked for Bosch Co. in Waterloo for 25 years and at John Deere Tractor Works for 10 years.

Survived by: his wife; a son, Mark (Beth) Carlock of Denver, Colo.; a daughter, Jill Carlock of Waterloo; two stepdaughters, Jennifer Timmer of Waterloo and Julia (Forrest) Dawkins of Cedar Falls; 10 grandchildren, Dane and Corinna Carlock, Hailey Carlock, Madisen, Calvin, and Carson Timmer, Isaiah, Josiah, Hannah and Elijah Dawkins; and his special dog, Elvis.

Preceded in death by: his parents; and an infant sister.

Memorial services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 2, at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home, Cedar Falls, with burial at a later date. Cedar Falls AMVETS Post 49 will conduct military honors. Visitation will be 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 1, at the funeral home.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

Jim enjoyed working on cars, camping, winter vacationing in the south and spending time with his grandchildren.

James Carlock (1948-2018)
