WATERLOO — James Howard Carlock, 70, of Waterloo, died Friday, Oct. 26, at University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics.
He was born April 22, 1948, in Florence, Ala., son of Ellis and Evelyn (Ezell) Carlock. He married Karen Horonzy, and they were later divorced. He then married Andrea Moeller on Nov. 14, 1994.
Jim served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He worked for Bosch Co. in Waterloo for 25 years and at John Deere Tractor Works for 10 years.
Survived by: his wife; a son, Mark (Beth) Carlock of Denver, Colo.; a daughter, Jill Carlock of Waterloo; two stepdaughters, Jennifer Timmer of Waterloo and Julia (Forrest) Dawkins of Cedar Falls; 10 grandchildren, Dane and Corinna Carlock, Hailey Carlock, Madisen, Calvin, and Carson Timmer, Isaiah, Josiah, Hannah and Elijah Dawkins; and his special dog, Elvis.
Preceded in death by: his parents; and an infant sister.
Memorial services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 2, at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home, Cedar Falls, with burial at a later date. Cedar Falls AMVETS Post 49 will conduct military honors. Visitation will be 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 1, at the funeral home.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
Jim enjoyed working on cars, camping, winter vacationing in the south and spending time with his grandchildren.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.