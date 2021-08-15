August 12, 2021
CEDAR FALLS-James C Skaine, age 85 of Cedar Falls, went to be with his Lord on August 12, 2021. James was well known in his community of Cedar Falls. He was very involved in local politics and ran for Mayor of Cedar Falls in 2017. As a young man he campaigned for a congressional seat representing his beloved state of Iowa in 1974. James was also an Instructor at the University of Northern Iowa. Originally from Monongahela PA, he was an avid football fan and loved watching his Pittsburgh Steelers. James was predeceased by his beloved wife, author Rosemarie Skaine, his daughter, Camille Marie Skaine, and his sisters Sue Little and Emma Corwin. James is survived by two sons James (Nannette) Keller of Buffalo, NY and Todd (Susan) Skaine of Bloomington, MN, his brother Raymond (Sandra) Skaine of Buffalo, NY and his grandchildren, Melissa (Kevin) Kling of Buffalo, NY, James Keller of Buffalo, NY and James “TJ” Skaine of Apple Valley, MN, Derek Heckler of Buffalo, NY, Brent (David Lattner) Heckler of Buffalo, NY and Jericho Sambula of Portsmouth, VA, and a great-granddaughter Sarah Keller. He was dearly loved and also will be missed by several nieces, nephews and friends.
Jim was a man steadfast in his faith. He was a strong supporter of his political party and a fierce advocate for fair, transparent and honest civic dialogue; he was an expert in procedure. Jim understood the importance of perspective. Although many of his closest interactions were with people who followed opposite opinions, he knew the only way to bring people together for the greater good, is to attempt to see things through the perceptions of others; that is our binding belief.
A gathering of family and friends will be from 4-7pm Wednesday, August 18 at Richardson Funeral Service in Cedar Falls. Memorials may be directed to his favorite charity, Southern Poverty. Online guestbook is available at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.
