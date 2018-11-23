(1934-2018)
WATERLOO — James C. Olson, 84, of Grundy Center, formerly of Waterloo, died Tuesday, Nov. 20, at Arlington Place, Grundy Center.
He was born Oct. 2, 1934, in Garnett, Kan., son of Sheldon and Mildred Patterson Olson. He married JoAnn Weigle on Aug. 31, 1956, at South Waterloo Church of the Brethren.
James attended Burlington schools. He served in the U.S. Army from 1957-59, and he retired from Terex Crane Co. in Waverly in 1995 as a welder. He was a member of South Waterloo Church of the Brethren and the Denver American Legion Post No. 0653.
Survived by: his wife; a son, William (Cathy) Olson of Dysart; a son-in-law, Mark Johnson of Waterloo; six grandchildren, Katie (Jason) Trueg, Mariah (Gary) Deitrick, Seth (Kari) Johnson, Hollie Berryman, Sarah Olson and Jordan Olson; 15 great-grandchildren, Taron and Anthony, Taylor, Jaden, Damon, and Alexander, Andy, Will, Maggie, Beckett and Cooper, Lincoln and Beth and Makayla and Makenna; a granddaughter-in-law, Tiffany Olson; and a stepsister, Loretta Stephens of Boliver, Mo.
Preceded in death by: his parents; his stepmother, Viola Olson; a son, Robert Olson; a daughter, Carrie Johnson; a daughter-in-law, Marge Olson; a grandson, Anthony “Tony” Olson; a sister, Martha McChesney; a brother-in-law, Millard McChesney; and stepbrother-in-law, Ralph Stephens.
Services: 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 26, at South Waterloo Church of the Brethren, with burial in Orange Township Cemetery, Waterloo, with military rites. Visitation will be from 12:30 p.m. until services at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to UnityPoint Hospice or to the church.
Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.
