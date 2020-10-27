James C. Kobliska

March 3, 1950-October 14, 2020
Elk Run Heights—James Clarence Kobliska, 70, of Elk Run Heights, died October 14, at UnityPoint Allen Hospital .
He was born March 3, 1950, in Waterloo, the son of Clarence and Merle Foreman Kobliska. He married Patricia Smith on December 15, 1979, in Waterloo.
James graduated from East High School and served in the United States Marines during the Vietnam War. He was employed as a welder at John Deere for 30 years.
Survivors include: his wife Pat of Elk Run Heights; two brothers, Jeff (Deanne) of Evansdale and John (Denise) of N.C.; two sisters, Carol (Jim) Kanehl of Milwaukee, Wis, and Merle (Steve Christensen) Kobliska of Minn.
Preceded in death by his parents.
Graveside Service: 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 28, at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Full military rites will be conducted by the Evansdale Amvets Post 31 assisted the Marine Honor Guard. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway is in charge of arrangements. For anyone attending the service please wear a face covering.
Memorials may be directed to the family to be dispersed to a local veteran association.
Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com
