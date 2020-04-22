(1954-2020)
James C. (Jim) Orvis, 65, of Waterloo, died Suday April 19, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center from complications of Covid-19.
He was born October 9, 1954 in Long Beach, California, son of Roger C. and Mary (Renier) Orvis. He graduated from Dubuque Senior High School and University of Northern Iowa with a degree in History. James worked at the UNI Library, Ice House Museum, and for many years in the meat-packing industry, most recently for Tyson Foods.
James is survived by his brother John Orvis of Sandy UT; sister Julie Orvis (Paul Agnello) of Janesville, WI; brother Jeff (Peggy) Orvis of Cedar Falls IA; sister Sandy (Joe) Poundstone, Martensdale IA; and brother-in-law George Phillips of Waterloo IA. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Susan Phillips of Waterloo.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials in lieu of flowers may be directed to Cedar Bend Humane Society or Northeast Iowa Food Bank.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.