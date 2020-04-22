× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

(1954-2020)

James C. (Jim) Orvis, 65, of Waterloo, died Suday April 19, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center from complications of Covid-19.

He was born October 9, 1954 in Long Beach, California, son of Roger C. and Mary (Renier) Orvis. He graduated from Dubuque Senior High School and University of Northern Iowa with a degree in History. James worked at the UNI Library, Ice House Museum, and for many years in the meat-packing industry, most recently for Tyson Foods.

James is survived by his brother John Orvis of Sandy UT; sister Julie Orvis (Paul Agnello) of Janesville, WI; brother Jeff (Peggy) Orvis of Cedar Falls IA; sister Sandy (Joe) Poundstone, Martensdale IA; and brother-in-law George Phillips of Waterloo IA. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Susan Phillips of Waterloo.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials in lieu of flowers may be directed to Cedar Bend Humane Society or Northeast Iowa Food Bank.

