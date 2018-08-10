Subscribe for 33¢ / day

(1960-2018)

WATERLOO -- James Joseph Brustkern, 57, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, Aug. 7, at UnityPoint - Allen Hospital.

He was born Aug. 11, 1960, in Waterloo, the son of Harold and Dorothy Stokes Brustkern. He married Sheila Fox on March 28, 1980, at St. Edward Catholic Church, Waterloo.

James graduated from Columbus High School in 1978 and was employed as a machinist at Chamberlain Manufacturing Co.  for 13 years.

Survived by: his wife; two sons, Chad (Kelly Schakee) Brustkern of Waterloo and Eric (Dani Brady) Brustkern of Cedar Falls; five grandchildren; two brothers, Harold Jr. (Eunice) Brustkern of Waterloo and Nick Brustkern of Waterloo; and a sister, Marilee (Jerry) Tarkett of Cedar Falls.

Preceded in death by: his parents; and a brother, Dave Brustkern.

Services: visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 13, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

Condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.

Jim enjoyed fishing and walking his dog Callie.

