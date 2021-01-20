James Brian “Jay” Jebe

Jay was born on April 8, 1940, in Waterloo, Iowa, the son of Kenneth Walter Jebe and Ruth Mayes (Kelley) Jebe. In 1947, his family moved to Shell Rock, Iowa, when they purchased the Whitaker Funeral Home, where he grew up. He graduated from the Waverly-Shell Rock High School in 1959. Jay then entered the United States Air Force, serving in the 8th Airforce during the Cuban Missile Crisis. He was honorably discharged after six years of service. On May 29, 1965, Jay was united in marriage to Patricia Jerolaman, two children were born to this union. In 1965, Jay began working for Carnation in Waverly. In 1970, he graduated from Hawkeye Tech with a degree in commercial photography. In 1978, Jay began working for Waverly Municipal Electric Company, retiring in 2005.