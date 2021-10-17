December 11, 1956-October 11, 2021
CEDAR FALLS-James “Bill” Kahler, age 64, of Cedar Falls, died Monday, October 11, 2021 at his home in Cedar Falls.
He was born December 11, 1956 in Cedar Falls, the son of James F and Mae Louise (Bucknam) Kahler. He graduated from Cedar Falls High School in the class of 1976. In 1986, he was united in marriage to Teresa Larsen in Cedar Falls. They later divorced. Bill worked as an assembler at Viking Pump for 31 years until his retirement in 2008.
Survived by: his daughter, Nicolette Vallejo of Cedar Falls; son-in-law Cornelio Vallejo III of Cedar Falls; grandchildren, Trenton Leemon, Ethan (Haille Noel) Vallejo, Logan Vallejo, and Isabela Vallejo all of Cedar Falls; a great-grandson, Azreal Noel; a sister, Jane (Jim) Campbell of Dike; and a niece, Amy Ray of Euless, TX. He was preceded in death by his parents. A private family gathering is being planned for a later date. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online guestbook at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.
