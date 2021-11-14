September 26, 1944-November 11, 2021

JESUP-James Bernard Schmitz, 77, of Jesup, died Thursday, November 11, at UnityPoint Allen Hospital.

He was born September 26, 1944, in Waterloo, the son of Roman and Rosalia Demuth Schmitz. He married Teresa Youngblut on September 5, 1966 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Eagle Center.

James served in the United States Marine Corp Reserve. He was employed with John Deere until his retirement in 1999. He also farmed in the Jesup area.

Survivors include: his wife, Teresa; his children, Tammy (Ken) Schmitz, Roch (Teresa) Schmitz, Gina (Arlette) Schmitz, Mark (Kerry) Schmitz, Kara (Duke) Kortenkamp, Bruce (Erin) Schmitz, and Krista (Jeff) Even; his grandchildren, Beau, Jackie, Will, Kaylee, Lauren, Dylan, Christian, Kaitlyn, Anna, Olivia, Dalton, Caleb, Ruby, Sydney, Hayden, JD, and Jacob; his siblings, Mary Kurt, Roger (Gloria) Schmitz, Tom (Mary) Schmitz, Doris (Larry) Schmidt, and Rita (Don) Schmidt.

Preceded in death by: his parents; his step mother, Viola Schmitz; his daughter, Tina Schmitz, his brother-in-law’s, Richard Kurt, Bill McKenna, Joel Newton, Peter Youngblut, and Eric Youngblut; his sister-in-law, Earlene McKenna; his father and mother-in-law, Earl and Agnes Youngblut.

Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 a.m. Monday, November 15, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery, both in Gilbertville. Full military rites will be conducted by the Gilbertville American Legion Nugent Demuth Post 714. Public visitation from 2:30—7:00 p.m. Sunday, November 14, at the church where there will be a 2:30 p.m. rosary. There will not be visitation Monday at the church. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street is in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers: memorials may be directed to the FIRE Foundation of Northeast Iowa or a charity of choice.

