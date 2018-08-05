HARPERS FERRY — James Benjamin Richardson, 77, of Harpers Ferry and formerly of Waterloo, died July 17 at University of Wisconsin Hospital and Clinics in Madison, Wis.
He was born Jan. 4, 1941, in Waterloo, son of Benjamin and Rosemary (Collins) Richardson.
He graduated from West High School in Waterloo in 1959 and received a BA from the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls. James worked in sales most of his life.
Survived by: his children, Kelly (James) Branch of Rochester, Minn., Christopher (Emily) Richardson of Missoula, Mont., and Sasha (Daniel) Richardson of Las Cruses, N.M.; seven grandchildren, Melissa, Jack, Nicholas and Natalie Zinser, Collin, Liam and Sadie Richardson; a brother, John Richardson of Harpers Ferry; and a sister, Sharon (Jim) Cagley of Rockville, Md.
Preceded in death by: his parents; and a son, Benjamin Richardson.
Celebration of Life: 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 20, at the Community Center in Harpers Ferry. Martin Funeral Home in Waukon assisted the family with cremation.
Online condolences at www.martinfunerals.com.
James enjoyed going to auctions, car shows, reading and collecting anything and everything.
