James B. Murty, 87, of Davenport, formerly of Waterloo, at his home on Wednesday, September 18, 2019.
Visitation will be 3:00 p.m.to 6:00 Monday, September 23, 2019, at the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, 614 Main St., Davenport, followed by a brief service.
Jim will be cremated after services. A celebration of his life will be held at a future date.
James Byron Murty was born May 28, 1932 in Marshalltown, Iowa, the son of Albert and Gladys (Campbell) Murty. He married Nancy Hanneman in Waterloo, IA in 1963.
They were blessed with two children, Julie of Bloomington, MN and Ross of Davenport, IA. and two grandsons, J.B. and Chad Murty.
